BiomX Inc. Inc. (PHGE) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 52.97%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.45%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PHGE has leaped by -15.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.10%.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) currently has a stock price of $0.29. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.35 after opening at $0.35. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.28 before it closed at $0.38.

The market performance of BiomX Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.71 on 04/25/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.13, recorded on 12/15/22.

52-week price history of PHGE Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. BiomX Inc.’s current trading price is -83.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 116.36%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.13 and $1.71. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.27 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.58M and boasts a workforce of 54 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for BiomX Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating BiomX Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2987, with a change in price of +0.03. Similarly, BiomX Inc. recorded 416,219 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.69%.

PHGE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PHGE stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

PHGE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for BiomX Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 12.77%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 23.73%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.31% and 61.01%, respectively.