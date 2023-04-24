BBAI’s Market Whiplash: 255.50% YTD Rise, 24.09% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 255.50% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 104.70%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BBAI has fallen by 24.09%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -32.91%.

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is currently priced at $2.39. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.11 after opening at $3.05. The day’s lowest price was $2.75 before the stock closed at $2.81.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $12.39 on 05/03/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.58 on 12/30/22.

52-week price history of BBAI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -80.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 312.93%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.58 and $12.39. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 4.78 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 11.26 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 415.60M and boasts a workforce of 649 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.28, with a change in price of +1.44. Similarly, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. recorded 8,484,580 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +144.20%.

BBAI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 25.41%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 31.22%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.65% and 58.77%, respectively.