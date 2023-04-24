Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Baxter International Inc.’s current trading price is -42.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.27%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $37.35 and $78.66. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 11.38 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 6.3 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Baxter International Inc. (BAX) currently stands at $45.29. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $45.445 after starting at $43.48. The stock’s lowest price was $43.48 before closing at $43.25.

The market performance of Baxter International Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $78.66 on 04/22/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $37.35 on 03/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.86B and boasts a workforce of 60000 employees.

Baxter International Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Baxter International Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.71, with a change in price of -10.71. Similarly, Baxter International Inc. recorded 6,138,879 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.12%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BAX stands at 2.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.61.

BAX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Baxter International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.09%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 95.48% and 92.91% respectively.

BAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -11.14%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -18.13%. The price of BAX fallen by 15.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.20%.