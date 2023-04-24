Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Barrick Gold Corporation’s current trading price is -22.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.05%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.97 and $24.64 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 17.07 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 19.01 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is $19.07. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $19.275 after an opening price of $19.09. The stock briefly fell to $18.84 before ending the session at $19.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $24.64 on 04/22/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $12.97 on 11/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.82B and boasts a workforce of 21300 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.92, with a change in price of +3.05. Similarly, Barrick Gold Corporation recorded 18,898,109 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.04%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOLD stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

GOLD Stock Stochastic Average

Barrick Gold Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 74.79%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.56% and 60.53%, respectively.

GOLD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 11.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 32.40%. The price of GOLD fallen by 5.94% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.05%.