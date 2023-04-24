Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -67.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.03%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.32 and $9.34. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.06 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.21 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has a stock price of $3.04. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.06 after an opening price of $2.84. The day’s lowest price was $2.83, and it closed at $2.84.

In terms of market performance, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.34 on 07/06/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.32 on 04/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 274.39M and boasts a workforce of 334 employees.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.73, with a change in price of -1.14. Similarly, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. recorded 1,314,052 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATRA stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ATRA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is 24.66%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 94.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.33% and 80.69%, respectively.

ATRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -7.32%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ATRA has fallen by 5.92%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.01%.