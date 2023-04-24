ARVL Stock: A Voyage Through Arrival’s Finances

The current stock price for Arrival (ARVL) is $2.39. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.03 after opening at $3.03. It dipped to a low of $2.37 before ultimately closing at $3.00.

The stock market performance of Arrival has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $148.50 on 04/22/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.00, recorded on 04/21/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of ARVL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Arrival’s current trading price is -98.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -20.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.00 and $148.50. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.49 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Arrival (ARVL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -89.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.79M and boasts a workforce of 2695 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Arrival

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Arrival as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.72, with a change in price of -15.45. Similarly, Arrival recorded 319,605 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -86.60%.

ARVL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARVL stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

ARVL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Arrival over the past 50 days is 0.12%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.28%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 4.19% and 4.40%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ARVL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -70.03% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -93.21%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ARVL has leaped by -68.13%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -41.28%.