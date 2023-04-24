Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Starbucks Corporation Inc. (SBUX) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 9.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 25.13%. The price of SBUX fallen by 10.35% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.27%.

The present stock price for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is $108.60. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $108.78 after an opening price of $107.30. The stock briefly fell to $106.66 before ending the session at $108.19.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Starbucks Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $110.83 on 02/02/23 and a low of $68.39 for the same time frame on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of SBUX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Starbucks Corporation’s current trading price is -2.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.80%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $68.39 and $110.83. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 1.98 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 5.69 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 123.03B and boasts a workforce of 402000 employees.

Starbucks Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Starbucks Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 103.65, with a change in price of +9.80. Similarly, Starbucks Corporation recorded 5,959,192 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.93%.

SBUX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Starbucks Corporation over the last 50 days is 93.59%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 93.08%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.78% and 86.24%, respectively.