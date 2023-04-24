Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. Inc. (ALPP) Price Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -40.41%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -46.61%. The price of ALPP decreased -35.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -40.06%.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) current stock price is $0.31. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.3685 after opening at $0.3411. The stock’s lowest point was $0.3135 before it closed at $0.34.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $1.10 on 08/05/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.28 on 04/20/23.

52-week price history of ALPP Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -71.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.50%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.28 and $1.10. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.83 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 61.50M and boasts a workforce of 480 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5526, with a change in price of -0.34. Similarly, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. recorded 509,944 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.55%.

ALPP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALPP stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

ALPP Stock Stochastic Average

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 7.77%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 12.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.05% and 24.05%, respectively.