Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Amyris Inc.’s current trading price is -82.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.55%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.76 and $4.86. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 2.21 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.92 million over the last three months.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) current stock price is $0.83. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.8474 after opening at $0.81. The stock’s lowest point was $0.7604 before it closed at $0.79.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock market performance of Amyris Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $4.86 on 09/15/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.76, recorded on 04/21/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -54.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 303.68M and boasts a workforce of 1598 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Amyris Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Amyris Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4549, with a change in price of -0.86. Similarly, Amyris Inc. recorded 5,366,239 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.57%.

AMRS Stock Stochastic Average

Amyris Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 9.22%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 12.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.81% and 2.93%, respectively.

AMRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -45.56%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -63.06%. The price of AMRS decreased -42.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.22%.