American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

Currently, the stock price of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is $13.40. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $13.4175 after opening at $13.31. The stock touched a low of $13.16 before closing at $13.32.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $21.42 on 04/22/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $11.65 on 10/03/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of AAL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current trading price is -37.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $11.65 and $21.42. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 16.55 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 22.93 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.70B and boasts a workforce of 129700 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For American Airlines Group Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating American Airlines Group Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.77, with a change in price of -1.10. Similarly, American Airlines Group Inc. recorded 25,107,002 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.59%.

AAL Stock Stochastic Average

American Airlines Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 15.12%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 33.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.47% and 33.06%, respectively.

AAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -4.22%. The price of AAL leaped by -3.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.77%.