Xperi Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 444.22M Market Cap

The current stock price for Xperi Inc. (XPER) is $10.44. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $10.44 after opening at $9.79. It dipped to a low of $9.77 before ultimately closing at $9.93.

52-week price history of XPER Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Xperi Inc.’s current trading price is -59.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $8.15 and $26.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.62 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.29 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Xperi Inc. (XPER) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 444.22M and boasts a workforce of 2100 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.21, with a change in price of +0.12. Similarly, Xperi Inc. recorded 306,713 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.16%.

XPER Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XPER stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

XPER Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Xperi Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 25.28%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 51.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.50% and 18.28%, respectively.

XPER Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 21.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -19.26%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XPER has leaped by -4.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.40%.