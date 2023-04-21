WSC: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -6.47%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WSC has leaped by -8.14%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.92%.

At present, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has a stock price of $42.25. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $44.02 after an opening price of $43.38. The day’s lowest price was $43.38, and it closed at $43.84.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $53.46 on 03/03/23 and the lowest value was $30.52 on 06/23/22.

52-week price history of WSC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -20.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.43%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$30.52 and $53.46. The WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.61 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.12 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.89B and boasts a workforce of 4500 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.91, with a change in price of -6.03. Similarly, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. recorded 1,856,157 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.56%.

WSC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WSC stands at 1.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.96.

WSC Stock Stochastic Average

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 15.35%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.51%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.79% and 44.96%, respectively.