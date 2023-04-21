VNTR’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -43.97%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -62.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VNTR has leaped by -20.39%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -24.45%.

At present, Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) has a stock price of $0.30. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.3928 after an opening price of $0.391. The day’s lowest price was $0.30, and it closed at $0.40.

Venator Materials PLC’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.78 on 06/02/22 and a low of $0.37 for the same time frame on 04/20/23.

52-week price history of VNTR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Venator Materials PLC’s current trading price is -89.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -18.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.37 and $2.78. The Venator Materials PLC’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 0.72 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.27 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -57.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.67M and boasts a workforce of 3413 employees.

Venator Materials PLC: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Venator Materials PLC as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5270, with a change in price of -0.41. Similarly, Venator Materials PLC recorded 536,462 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -57.42%.

VNTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VNTR stands at 3.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

VNTR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Venator Materials PLC’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.60%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.02%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.19% and 24.51%, respectively.