Truist Financial Corporation Inc. (TFC) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -26.38%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -25.36%. The price of TFC decreased -2.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.73%.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) current stock price is $31.68. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $34.46 after opening at $33.79. The stock’s lowest point was $33.30 before it closed at $33.48.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock market performance of Truist Financial Corporation has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $53.63 on 01/24/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $28.70, recorded on 03/16/23.

52-week price history of TFC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Truist Financial Corporation’s current trading price is -40.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $28.70 and $53.63. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 10.07 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 13.23 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.26B and boasts a workforce of 52848 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Truist Financial Corporation

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Truist Financial Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.04, with a change in price of -15.35. Similarly, Truist Financial Corporation recorded 11,405,035 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.73%.

TFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TFC stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.80.

TFC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Truist Financial Corporation over the last 50 days is at 13.89%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 5.56%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 47.86% and 63.83%, respectively.