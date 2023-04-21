The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. The Wendy’s Company’s current trading price is -5.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.34%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $15.77 and $23.78. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 2.09 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.84 million over the last three months.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has a current stock price of $22.44. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $22.45 after opening at $22.08. The stock’s low for the day was $22.07, and it eventually closed at $22.09.

The Wendy’s Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $23.78 on 12/13/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $15.77 on 05/11/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.10B and boasts a workforce of 4833 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.19, with a change in price of +0.52. Similarly, The Wendy’s Company recorded 2,611,639 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.37%.

How WEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WEN stands at 7.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.29.

WEN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for The Wendy’s Company over the last 50 days is presently at 77.68%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.48%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.53% and 81.52%, respectively.

WEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -0.84% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.81%. The price of WEN fallen by 4.91% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.84%.