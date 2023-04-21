The MAR Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Marriott International Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Currently, the stock price of Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is $173.76. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $174.542 after opening at $172.90. The stock touched a low of $172.76 before closing at $173.71.

Marriott International Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $195.90 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value being $131.01 on 06/23/22.

52-week price history of MAR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Marriott International Inc.’s current trading price is -11.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $131.01 and $195.90. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.98 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.78 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.84B and boasts a workforce of 377000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Marriott International Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Marriott International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 164.06, with a change in price of +12.28. Similarly, Marriott International Inc. recorded 1,821,291 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.60%.

MAR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAR stands at 17.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 16.51.

MAR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Marriott International Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 72.17%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.27%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 97.24% and 97.80%, respectively.

MAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 16.70%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.85%. The price of MAR fallen by 3.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.99%.