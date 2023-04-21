The Cigna Group (CI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. The Cigna Group’s current trading price is -24.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $240.11 and $340.11 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.82 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.83 million over the last three months.

The stock price for The Cigna Group (CI) currently stands at $255.78. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $257.655 after starting at $256.46. The stock’s lowest price was $255.48 before closing at $256.10.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Cigna Group saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $340.11 on 12/13/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $240.11 on 06/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Cigna Group (CI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 77.36B and boasts a workforce of 71300 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 297.09, with a change in price of -64.06. Similarly, The Cigna Group recorded 1,749,835 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.03%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CI stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

CI Stock Stochastic Average

The Cigna Group’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 9.71%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.72%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.07% and 27.27%, respectively.

CI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -22.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.92%. The price of CI leaped by -7.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.04%.