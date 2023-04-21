Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has a stock price of $69.00. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $67.115 after an opening price of $66.73. The day’s lowest price was $65.76, and it closed at $66.06.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $91.83 on 04/22/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $36.69 on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of THC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s current trading price is -24.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $36.69 to $91.83. In the Healthcare sector, the Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.22 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.58 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.68B and boasts a workforce of 75776 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.22, with a change in price of +22.59. Similarly, Tenet Healthcare Corporation recorded 1,549,786 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +49.07%.

Examining THC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for THC stands at 13.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 13.08.

THC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tenet Healthcare Corporation over the last 50 days is 89.21%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 87.17%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.49% and 94.67%, respectively.

THC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 41.42%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 26.70%. Over the last 30 days, the price of THC has fallen by 22.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.53%.