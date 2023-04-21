TAK’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 7.85% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 7.85%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 35.47%. The price of TAK fallen by 2.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.09%.

The stock price for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) currently stands at $16.83. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $16.70 after starting at $16.70. The stock’s lowest price was $16.6207 before closing at $16.65.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $17.15 on 04/06/23 and the lowest value was $12.28 on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of TAK Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s current trading price is -1.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.01%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $12.28 and $17.15. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.66 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.53 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.27B and boasts a workforce of 47347 employees.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.83, with a change in price of +2.24. Similarly, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited recorded 2,681,922 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.36%.

TAK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TAK stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

TAK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited over the last 50 days is 83.25%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 65.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.70% and 54.03%, respectively.