Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -12.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $76.16 and $124.19 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.61 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.82 million over the last three months.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) stock is currently valued at $108.48. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $110.64 after opening at $109.05. The stock briefly dropped to $107.75 before ultimately closing at $109.26.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Skyworks Solutions Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $124.19 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $76.16 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.05B and boasts a workforce of 11150 employees.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Skyworks Solutions Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 106.26, with a change in price of +13.49. Similarly, Skyworks Solutions Inc. recorded 1,927,108 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.20%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWKS stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

SWKS Stock Stochastic Average

Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 10.95%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 15.77%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.64% and 29.40%, respectively.

SWKS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 19.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 32.47%. The price of SWKS decreased -7.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.22%.