SEEL’s Stock Dilemma: Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Market Performance and Outlook

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) currently has a stock price of $0.68. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.802 after opening at $0.785. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.7443 before it closed at $0.74.

In terms of market performance, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.52 on 09/14/22, while the lowest value was $0.48 on 05/12/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of SEEL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -55.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.48 and $1.52. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.81 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.54 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 93.71M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Seelos Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8020, with a change in price of -0.15. Similarly, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. recorded 638,595 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.64%.

SEEL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 25.86%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.49%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.10% and 41.02%, respectively.

SEEL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.18%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SEEL has fallen by 0.04%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.10%.