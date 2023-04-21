Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Rambus Inc.’s current trading price is -4.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 146.80%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $20.00 and $51.88. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.65 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.11 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is $49.36. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $51.059 after opening at $48.66. It dipped to a low of $48.59 before ultimately closing at $49.12.

In terms of market performance, Rambus Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $51.88 on 04/03/23, while the lowest value was $20.00 on 07/05/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.44B and boasts a workforce of 765 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.36, with a change in price of +11.61. Similarly, Rambus Inc. recorded 972,581 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.75%.

How RMBS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RMBS stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RMBS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Rambus Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 77.89%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 70.73% and 72.09%, respectively.

RMBS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 37.80% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 82.41%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RMBS has fallen by 8.44%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.62%.