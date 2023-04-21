PRVB Stock: Exploring Provention Bio Inc.’s Growth

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) has a current stock price of $24.24. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $24.48 after opening at $24.40. The stock’s low for the day was $24.21, and it eventually closed at $24.44.

Provention Bio Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $24.49 on 04/19/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.18 on 07/05/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of PRVB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Provention Bio Inc.’s current trading price is -1.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 661.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.18 and $24.49. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.31 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.37 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 172.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.29B and boasts a workforce of 174 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Provention Bio Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Provention Bio Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.29, with a change in price of +14.83. Similarly, Provention Bio Inc. recorded 1,963,168 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +157.60%.

PRVB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRVB stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

PRVB Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Provention Bio Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 98.60%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 67.95%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.62% and 89.67%, respectively.

PRVB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 129.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 261.79%. The price of PRVB fallen by 1.30% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.33%.