Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Phunware Inc.’s current trading price is -71.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.92%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.61 and $2.22. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.97 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.95 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) currently stands at $0.62. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.67 after starting at $0.666. The stock’s lowest price was $0.611 before closing at $0.67.

In terms of market performance, Phunware Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.22 on 04/29/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.61 on 03/30/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 69.67M and boasts a workforce of 106 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8973, with a change in price of -0.48. Similarly, Phunware Inc. recorded 1,129,013 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.44%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PHUN stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PHUN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Phunware Inc. over the last 50 days is 2.30%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 7.40%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.12% and 35.50%, respectively.

PHUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -19.54%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -43.95%. The price of PHUN leaped by -18.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.59%.