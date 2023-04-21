OSCR’s Financial Health: Exploring Oscar Health Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) stock is currently valued at $5.85. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $6.10 after opening at $6.04. The stock briefly dropped to $5.82 before ultimately closing at $6.12.

Oscar Health Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.05 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.05 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of OSCR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Oscar Health Inc.’s current trading price is -35.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 185.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.05 to $9.05. In the Healthcare sector, the Oscar Health Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.36 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.62 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 96.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.31B and boasts a workforce of 2714 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.00, with a change in price of +2.96. Similarly, Oscar Health Inc. recorded 2,786,231 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +102.42%.

Examining OSCR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OSCR stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

OSCR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Oscar Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 65.87%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.87%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 71.48% and 75.41% respectively.

OSCR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 137.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 54.35%. The price of OSCR increased 59.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.41%.