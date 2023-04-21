Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) currently has a stock price of $26.78. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $26.92 after opening at $26.80. The lowest recorded price for the day was $26.44 before it closed at $26.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $33.34 on 08/12/22, and the lowest price during that time was $24.26, recorded on 05/02/22.

52-week price history of OHI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s current trading price is -19.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $24.26 and $33.34. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.91 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.35B and boasts a workforce of 52 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.09, with a change in price of -3.78. Similarly, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. recorded 2,159,373 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.37%.

OHI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OHI stands at 1.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.46.

OHI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 37.32%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 42.24%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 43.92% and 54.91%, respectively.

OHI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OHI has leaped by -0.11%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.91%.