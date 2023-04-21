New Fortress Energy Inc.’s Shares Reel: -9.86% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 6.28B Market Cap

The stock price for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) currently stands at $30.35. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $30.40 after starting at $30.11. The stock’s lowest price was $29.53 before closing at $29.74.

The market performance of New Fortress Energy Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $63.06 on 08/25/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $26.14 on 03/24/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of NFE Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. New Fortress Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -51.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.11%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $26.14 and $63.06. In the Utilities sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.01 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.54 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.28B and boasts a workforce of 577 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.16, with a change in price of -20.15. Similarly, New Fortress Energy Inc. recorded 1,571,523 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.90%.

Examining NFE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NFE stands at 3.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.48.

NFE Stock Stochastic Average

New Fortress Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 28.43%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.12%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.43% and 77.84%, respectively.

NFE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -28.45%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -33.65%. The price of NFE fallen by 4.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.52%.