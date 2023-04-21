Navigating PEV Stock: Phoenix Motor Inc. Journey

Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) currently has a stock price of $0.94. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.24 after opening at $0.70. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.70 before it closed at $0.70.

52-week price history of PEV Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Phoenix Motor Inc.’s current trading price is -88.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.57 and $8.50. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.88 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.21 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.29M and boasts a workforce of 60 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1139, with a change in price of -0.63. Similarly, Phoenix Motor Inc. recorded 168,743 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.13%.

PEV Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PEV stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

PEV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Phoenix Motor Inc. over the last 50 days is at 46.77%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 55.16%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.39% and 58.35%, respectively.

PEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.32%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -58.41%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PEV has fallen by 20.51%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 38.24%.