MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. MGO Global Inc.’s current trading price is -93.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.92 and $16.61. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.68 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.73 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) currently stands at $1.14. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.9999 after starting at $0.9666. The stock’s lowest price was $0.92 before closing at $0.94.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -66.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.55M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

MGOL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for MGO Global Inc. over the last 50 days is 11.87%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 24.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.28% and 7.86%, respectively.

MGOL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -75.48%. The price of MGOL fallen by 15.76% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.89%.