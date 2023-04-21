MasterBrand Inc. Inc. (MBC) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.96%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MBC has fallen by 0.76%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.36%.

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) currently has a stock price of $8.00. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $8.01 after opening at $7.78. The lowest recorded price for the day was $7.72 before it closed at $7.84.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of MBC Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. MasterBrand Inc.’s current trading price is -46.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.99%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $7.08 and $15.00. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.18 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.34 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) has experienced a quarterly decline of 0.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.05B and boasts a workforce of 13000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

MBC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MBC stands at 0.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

MBC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for MasterBrand Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 29.39%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.98%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.29% and 55.94%, respectively.