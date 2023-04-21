Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s current trading price is -20.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.24%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $48.20 and $78.09. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 1.26 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.84 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) is $61.81. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $61.89 after opening at $59.57. It dipped to a low of $59.56 before ultimately closing at $60.12.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock market performance of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $78.09 on 05/04/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $48.20, recorded on 09/26/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.39B and boasts a workforce of 4300 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Louisiana-Pacific Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.94, with a change in price of -1.61. Similarly, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation recorded 826,503 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.54%.

How LPX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LPX stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

LPX Stock Stochastic Average

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 61.17%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.22%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 97.22% and 97.01%, respectively.

LPX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.41% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.88%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LPX has fallen by 9.22%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.11%.