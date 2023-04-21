Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Levi Strauss & Co.’s current trading price is -27.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.73%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $13.57 and $20.49. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 0.64 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.74 million over the last three months.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has a current stock price of $14.89. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $15.205 after opening at $15.08. The stock’s low for the day was $14.84, and it eventually closed at $14.88.

The market performance of Levi Strauss & Co. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $20.49 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $13.57, recorded on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.91B and boasts a workforce of 18000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.73, with a change in price of -1.27. Similarly, Levi Strauss & Co. recorded 2,342,313 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.85%.

How LEVI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LEVI stands at 0.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

LEVI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Levi Strauss & Co. over the last 50 days is presently at 3.07%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 3.79% and 5.94%, respectively.

LEVI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -4.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 4.71%. The price of LEVI leaped by -8.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.85%.