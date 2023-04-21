Hyzon Motors Inc.: Analyzing HYZN Stock Trends

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) current stock price is $0.85. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.8954 after opening at $0.8428. The stock’s lowest point was $0.8278 before it closed at $0.86.

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.22 on 06/02/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.65 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of HYZN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s current trading price is -83.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.65 and $5.22. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 92489.0 for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.48 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -56.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 210.81M and boasts a workforce of 200 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4288, with a change in price of -0.79. Similarly, Hyzon Motors Inc. recorded 1,241,356 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.09%.

HYZN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Hyzon Motors Inc. over the past 50 days is 13.90%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 68.82%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 54.88% and 50.78%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HYZN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -44.92%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -47.62%. The price of HYZN decreased -15.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.23%.