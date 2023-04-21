Honeywell International Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has a stock price of $196.75. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $197.76 after an opening price of $197.50. The day’s lowest price was $196.00, and it closed at $197.81.

Honeywell International Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $220.96 on 11/25/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $166.63 on 09/30/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of HON Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Honeywell International Inc.’s current trading price is -10.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $166.63 to $220.96. In the Industrials sector, the Honeywell International Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.9 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.06 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 130.54B and boasts a workforce of 97000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Honeywell International Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Honeywell International Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 202.48, with a change in price of -22.16. Similarly, Honeywell International Inc. recorded 2,979,208 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.12%.

Examining HON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HON stands at 1.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

HON Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Honeywell International Inc. over the last 50 days is 60.84%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 81.71%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.49% and 88.48%, respectively.

HON Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -8.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HON has fallen by 2.92%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.43%.