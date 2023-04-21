Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

The current stock price for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) is $95.35. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $96.885 after opening at $93.79. It dipped to a low of $93.51 before ultimately closing at $93.69.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $95.98 on 04/20/23, and the lowest price during that time was $58.73, recorded on 07/21/22.

52-week price history of FMX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s current trading price is -0.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.35%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $58.73 and $95.98. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.94 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.64 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.31B and boasts a workforce of 354344 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 85.99, with a change in price of +15.26. Similarly, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. recorded 612,266 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.05%.

FMX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FMX stands at 1.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.97.

FMX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. over the last 50 days is at 90.25%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 83.85%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.45% and 70.93%, respectively.

FMX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 22.06% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 49.33%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FMX has fallen by 8.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.40%.