DHT Holdings Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock price for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) currently stands at $9.79. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $10.19 after starting at $10.08. The stock’s lowest price was $9.64 before closing at $10.28.

DHT Holdings Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $12.13 on 03/09/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.98 on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of DHT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. DHT Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -19.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.59%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $4.98 and $12.13. In the Energy sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.47 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.38 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.53B and boasts a workforce of 1252 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.86, with a change in price of -0.35. Similarly, DHT Holdings Inc. recorded 2,362,357 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.45%.

Examining DHT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DHT stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.

DHT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, DHT Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 25.71%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 25.21%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.12% and 49.73%, respectively.

DHT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 10.25%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.18%. The price of DHT leaped by -13.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.66%.