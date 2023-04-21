Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -89.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 150.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.98 and $22.72. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.47 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.38 million observed over the last three months.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) currently has a stock price of $2.45. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.50 after opening at $3.08. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.67 before it closed at $2.86.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The market performance of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $22.72 on 04/22/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.98, recorded on 04/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.26M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.79, with a change in price of -7.67. Similarly, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,541,905 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.86%.

How DRMA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DRMA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DRMA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 37.00%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 49.49%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.59% and 51.91%, respectively.

DRMA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -62.56%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -77.51%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DRMA has fallen by 82.84%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 94.44%.