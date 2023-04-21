Copart Inc. (CPRT) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Copart Inc.’s current trading price is -0.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.78%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $51.10 and $78.17. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 1.89 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.93 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Copart Inc. (CPRT) is $78.08. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $78.58 after opening at $77.61. The stock touched a low of $77.52 before closing at $78.08.

In terms of market performance, Copart Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $78.17 on 04/20/23, while the lowest value was $51.10 on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.03B and boasts a workforce of 9500 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.80, with a change in price of +12.21. Similarly, Copart Inc. recorded 1,921,920 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.54%.

How CPRT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPRT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CPRT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Copart Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 95.59%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.09%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.23% and 96.89%, respectively.

CPRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 28.23%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 38.76%. The price of CPRT fallen by 9.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.75%.