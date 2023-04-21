Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -86.12% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

The stock price for Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) currently stands at $0.65. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.699 after starting at $0.5784. The stock’s lowest price was $0.56 before closing at $0.63.

52-week price history of CMND Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s current trading price is -95.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.02%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.37 to $15.00. In the Healthcare sector, the Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.1 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.21 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -86.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.13M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.0871, with a change in price of -3.92. Similarly, Clearmind Medicine Inc. recorded 801,745 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.91%.

Examining CMND’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CMND stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CMND Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Clearmind Medicine Inc. over the last 50 days is 5.91%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 12.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.04% and 7.99%, respectively.

CMND Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -79.49%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -92.29%. The price of CMND leaped by -77.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.00%.