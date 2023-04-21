Chubb Limited (CB) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Chubb Limited’s current trading price is -13.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.20%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $173.78 and $231.37 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.7 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.88 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Chubb Limited (CB) currently stands at $200.19. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $205.2497 after starting at $203.95. The stock’s lowest price was $202.87 before closing at $203.96.

Chubb Limited’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $231.37 on 01/27/23 and a low of $173.78 for the same time frame on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Chubb Limited (CB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 86.34B and boasts a workforce of 34000 employees.

Chubb Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Chubb Limited as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 210.30, with a change in price of -16.32. Similarly, Chubb Limited recorded 1,792,363 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CB stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

CB Stock Stochastic Average

Chubb Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 48.44%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.88% and 91.34%, respectively.

CB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.25%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.15%. The price of CB fallen by 5.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.25%.