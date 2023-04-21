Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 7.28: Will the Stock Break Through?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) currently has a stock price of $6.61. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $6.73 after opening at $6.63. The lowest recorded price for the day was $6.595 before it closed at $6.68.

The market performance of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $10.39 on 11/04/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $5.67, recorded on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of EBR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s current trading price is -36.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $5.67 and $10.39. Shares of the company, which operates in the Utilities sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.54 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.59 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.52B and boasts a workforce of 9670 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.28, with a change in price of -1.81. Similarly, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. recorded 1,611,215 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.48%.

EBR Stock Stochastic Average

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 59.02%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.19%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.25% and 65.61%, respectively.

EBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -16.58%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EBR has fallen by 12.88%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.09%.