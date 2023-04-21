Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

At present, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has a stock price of $16.50. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $17.33 after an opening price of $17.20. The day’s lowest price was $16.445, and it closed at $17.33.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $22.11 on 01/13/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $6.15 on 06/13/22.

52-week price history of CPRX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -25.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 168.29%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $6.15 and $22.11. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.11 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.23 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.77B and boasts a workforce of 82 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.85, with a change in price of -0.53. Similarly, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 2,245,058 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.11%.

Examining CPRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPRX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CPRX Stock Stochastic Average

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 60.46%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 33.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.11% and 77.00%, respectively.

CPRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.29%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 27.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CPRX has leaped by -0.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.18%.