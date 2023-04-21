BRQS: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 19.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -61.69%. The price of BRQS fallen by 5.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.37%.

The stock price for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) currently stands at $0.25. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.253 after starting at $0.24. The stock’s lowest price was $0.2301 before closing at $0.23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $7.36 on 04/26/22 and a low of $0.19 for the same time frame on 12/30/22.

52-week price history of BRQS Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -96.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.51%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.19 and $7.36. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 1.43 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.51 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.97M and boasts a workforce of 307 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2820, with a change in price of -0.25. Similarly, Borqs Technologies Inc. recorded 1,777,689 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.41%.

BRQS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 17.85%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 59.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 39.66% and 39.64% respectively.