BRF S.A. (BRFS) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. BRF S.A.’s current trading price is -65.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.80%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.05 and $3.41 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.83 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.73 million over the last three months.

BRF S.A.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.41 on 08/16/22 and a low of $1.05 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

BRF S.A. (BRFS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.28B and boasts a workforce of 98000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4230, with a change in price of -0.75. Similarly, BRF S.A. recorded 5,920,686 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.66%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BRFS stands at 2.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.95.

BRFS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, BRF S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 33.33%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 35.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.26% and 48.34%, respectively.

BRFS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -24.68%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -57.19%. The price of BRFS decreased -7.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.16%.