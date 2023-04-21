BNRG’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Brenmiller Energy Ltd’s Performance

At present, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has a stock price of $1.33. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.49 after an opening price of $1.29. The day’s lowest price was $1.28, and it closed at $1.19.

52-week price history of BNRG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Brenmiller Energy Ltd’s current trading price is -92.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.86 to $17.33. In the Utilities sector, the Brenmiller Energy Ltd’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.59 million over the past three months.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.49M and boasts a workforce of 60 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5117, with a change in price of -0.51. Similarly, Brenmiller Energy Ltd recorded 366,180 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.60%.

BNRG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Brenmiller Energy Ltd over the last 50 days is 23.95%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 23.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.86% and 22.64%, respectively.

BNRG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.43%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -60.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BNRG has fallen by 1.15%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.70%.