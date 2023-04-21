Behind Otis Worldwide Corporation’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) current stock price is $82.75. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $82.82 after opening at $82.27. The stock’s lowest point was $81.72 before it closed at $82.50.

The market performance of Otis Worldwide Corporation has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $87.33 on 03/06/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $62.49, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of OTIS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current trading price is -5.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $62.49 and $87.33. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.91 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.75 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.15B and boasts a workforce of 69000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Otis Worldwide Corporation

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Otis Worldwide Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.52, with a change in price of +4.65. Similarly, Otis Worldwide Corporation recorded 1,800,385 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.95%.

OTIS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation over the last 50 days is at 56.13%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 74.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.09% and 68.31%, respectively.

OTIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.67%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 24.04%. The price of OTIS increased 0.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.96%.