Banco Bradesco S.A. Inc. (BBD) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.27%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -26.34%. The price of BBD fallen by 7.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.16%.

Currently, the stock price of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is $2.66. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.70 after opening at $2.61. The stock touched a low of $2.61 before closing at $2.70.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Banco Bradesco S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $4.11 on 05/31/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.34 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of BBD Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current trading price is -35.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.89%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $2.34 and $4.11. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.44 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 31.39 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.17B and boasts a workforce of 75591 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.70, with a change in price of -0.19. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. recorded 33,078,566 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.67%.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Banco Bradesco S.A. over the last 50 days is presently at 56.76%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 56.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.53% and 64.25%, respectively.