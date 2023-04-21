Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s current trading price is -80.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.10 and $9.01. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.63 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.27 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) is $1.79. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.80 after opening at $1.80. It dipped to a low of $1.60 before ultimately closing at $1.66.

Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $9.01 on 11/03/22, with the lowest value being $1.10 on 03/22/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -55.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.66M and boasts a workforce of 164 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Aziyo Biologics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.5937, with a change in price of -5.60. Similarly, Aziyo Biologics Inc. recorded 199,793 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.68%.

AZYO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Aziyo Biologics Inc. over the past 50 days is 19.02%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 72.15%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 68.81% and 66.78%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AZYO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -57.88% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -75.17%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AZYO has fallen by 50.42%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.88%.