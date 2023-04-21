Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Inc. (AXTA) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 24.54%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 35.96%. The price of AXTA increased 11.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.86%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) current stock price is $31.72. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $31.77 after opening at $31.30. The stock’s lowest point was $31.23 before it closed at $31.57.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $32.56 on 03/06/23, with the lowest value being $20.66 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of AXTA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s current trading price is -2.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $20.66 and $32.56. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.81 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.97 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.09B and boasts a workforce of 12000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.33, with a change in price of +4.97. Similarly, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. recorded 2,545,604 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.58%.

AXTA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AXTA stands at 2.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.53.

AXTA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. over the past 50 days is 84.30%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 97.20%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 94.90% and 94.66%, respectively, over the past 20 days.