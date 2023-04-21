Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Associated Banc-Corp’s current trading price is -29.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.29%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $17.00 and $25.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.71 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.97 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is $18.07. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $18.395 after an opening price of $18.18. The stock briefly fell to $18.0425 before ending the session at $18.45.

Associated Banc-Corp experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $25.50 on 11/11/22 and the lowest value was $17.00 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.75B and boasts a workforce of 4200 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.67, with a change in price of -6.26. Similarly, Associated Banc-Corp recorded 1,643,938 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASB stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

ASB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Associated Banc-Corp over the last 50 days is 14.86%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 63.31%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.74% and 54.44%, respectively.

ASB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -21.74% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -18.24%. The price of ASB leaped by -4.89% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.55%.